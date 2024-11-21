ICC Issues Arrest Warrants For Netanyahu, Gallant

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The International Criminal Court on Thursday issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime and his former defence minister, as well as Hamas's military chief Mohammed Deif.

The unprecedented move drew a furious reaction from Netanyahu, who denounced it as anti-semitic.

"Israel rejects with disgust the absurd and false actions and accusations made against it," he said.

Israel's closest allies, including the United States, also denounced the warrants against the Israeli politicians, but rights groups including Amnesty International welcomed them.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu is now officially a wanted man," said Amnesty Secretary General Agnes Callamard.

The ICC's move theoretically limits the movement of Netanyahu, as any of the court's 124 national members would be obliged to arrest him on their territory.

"The Chamber issued warrants of arrest for two individuals, Mr Benjamin Netanyahu and Mr Yoav Gallant, for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024, the day the Prosecution filed the applications for warrants of arrest," the ICC said in a statement.

A warrant had also been issued for Deif, it added.

Israel said in early August it had killed Deif in an air strike in southern Gaza in July, but Hamas has not confirmed his death.

The court said it had issued the arrest warrant as the prosecutor had not been able to determine whether or not Deif was dead.

The court said it had found "reasonable grounds" to believe Netanyahu and Gallant bore "criminal responsibility" for the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare, as well as the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts.

The ICC said the pair were also criminally responsible "for the war crime of intentionally directing an attack against the civilian population".

The court alleged both men "intentionally and knowingly deprived the civilian population in Gaza of objects indispensable to their survival", including food, water, medicine, fuel, and electricity.

Regarding the war crime of starvation, it said the "lack of food, water, electricity and fuel, and specific medical supplies, created conditions of life calculated to bring about the destruction of part of the civilian population in Gaza".

This resulted in civilian deaths including of children, due to malnutrition and dehydration, the court charged.

It said it had not yet determined if "all elements of the crime against humanity of extermination were met," the court said.

However, judges did say there were reasonable grounds to believe that the crime against humanity of murder had been committed in relation to these victims.

MENAFN21112024000067011011ID1108913415