Kentucky-Based EB Ventures Launches Nationwide Investment Platform

Empire Builders Foundation, based in Lexington, Kentucky, has launched its new investment arm, EB Ventures, as a nationwide investment platform.

- Vincent EdwardsLEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Empire Builders Foundation, based in Lexington, Kentucky, has launched its new investment arm, EB Ventures, as a nationwide investment to connect investors with founders. EB Ventures serves the mission of helping future business owners from marginalized communities and disadvantaged areas.“EB Ventures will supply much needed capital and exposure to businesses from Kentucky and beyond who do not have an avenue to reach the investor community,” said founder and managing director Vincent Ewards.“This is a nationwide investment community. We're bringing something here that is not here. The number one reason businesses fail is lack of capital. EB Ventures will alleviate some of that.”Empire Builders Foundation was established in 2021, offering coaching, consulting, mentorship and internships to marginalized business owners and startups. In 2024, Edwards added the division of EB Ventures to the nonprofit organization.“We have been serving this community for the last three years. We are expanding our ecosystem with EB Ventures to provide more benefits to more clients in more communities.”The website launched Nov. 19, 2024.ABOUT EMPIRE BUILDERS FOUNDATION:Founded in 2021 by Vincent Edwards, Empire Builders Foundation is a 501(c)(3) with the mission to empower and create opportunities for future business owners from marginalized communities and disadvantaged areas with a dream of business ownership. Empire Builders Foundation helps these startups, entrepreneurs, and small businesses build, grow, and maintain sustainable businesses. These businesses create wealth, jobs, and growth in the economic development of our communities while eliminating cycles of poverty. The foundation also offers mentorships and internships to students and others who are looking to start businesses and grow in their financial knowledge.ABOUT EB VENTURESEstablished in November 2024, EB Ventures is the investment arm of the 501(c)(3) Empire Builders Foundation. It is a nationwide investment platform.Vince EdwardsProblem Solver ExtraordinaireEmpire Builders859-396-7399

