ICC Issues Arrest Warrants For Hamas And Israeli Leaders, Including Netanyahu

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif.



The warrants, announced on November 21, 2024, stem from alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.



The ICC found "reasonable grounds" to believe that Netanyahu and Gallant intentionally deprived Gaza civilians of essential resources, including food, water, medicine, and electricity, from October 2023 to May 2024.



The court accused them of impeding humanitarian aid and failing to facilitate relief efforts. Mohammed Deif's warrant relates to the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, which resulted in approximately 1,200 Israeli deaths and 250 hostages.



He is accused of murder, torture, and taking hostages. Israel strongly rejects the ICC 's jurisdiction and calls the warrants "absurd" and "antisemitic".







Netanyahu's office compared the situation to the "contemporary Dreyfus affair". Hamas welcomed the warrants against Israeli officials but did not comment on Deif's warrant.

International Reactions to ICC Warrants

International reactions varied. The Netherlands expressed readiness to act on the warrants, while France stated it would operate according to ICC statutes. Jordan called for the ruling to be honored and enforced.



The United States, not an ICC member, opposes the warrants. The warrants could impact diplomatic relations and travel for those named. Netanyahu and Gallant may face arrest if they visit any of the 124 ICC member countries.



The U.S. government maintains that the ICC lacks jurisdiction in this matter. This stance aligns with longstanding U.S. policy regarding the ICC's authority over non-member states. Israel, like the United States, is not a party to the Rome Statute that established the ICC.



Republican politicians in the U.S. have voiced strong opposition to the ICC's actions. Some have called for sanctions against the court. They view the decision as biased and lacking credibility.



Mike Waltz, the incoming National Security Advisor, has promised a firm response to what he terms "anti-Semitic bias" from the ICC and UN. This pledge indicates a potential shift in U.S. foreign policy under the new administration.







