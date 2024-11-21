(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) CAMBRIDGE, London – InFlux Technologies (Flux ), a leading global decentralized company specializing in cloud infrastructure, today announced the of FluxRunner , a pioneering managed WordPress hosting service. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to redefine the standard for performance, affordability and user experience in decentralized hosting.

FluxRunner's cutting-edge and commitment to delivering exceptional WordPress hosting experiences will now be integrated into the InFlux Technologies ecosystem, further solidifying the company's position as a leader in the Web3 space.

“We are pleased to welcome FluxRunner to the Flux family,” said CEO and co-founder of InFlux Technologies Daniel Keller.“Their pioneering spirit and commitment to delivering exceptional WordPress hosting experiences perfectly align with our vision for a more decentralized and user-friendly internet.”

FluxRunner's hosting service offers a robust toolkit with automated backups, massive scaling capabilities, and dedicated server speed, making it an ideal solution for WordPress users seeking a seamless and high-performance experience.

“We are honored to join forces with InFlux Technologies to help build a more decentralized and accessible Web3 ecosystem for everyone. This collaboration marks an exciting step forward in advancing WordPress cloud services,” said FluxRunner founder, Onur Oztaskiran.

The acquisition is expected to have a significant impact on the decentralized WordPress hosting market, with FluxRunner's unique features and capabilities now available to a broader audience.

The post InFlux Technologies revolutionizes decentralized WordPress hosting with acquisition of FluxRunner appeared first on Caribbean News Global .