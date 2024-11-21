Jordan Sends 100 Trucks Of Humanitarian Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 21 (Petra) - A convoy of 100 new trucks carrying essential humanitarian aid, including ready-to-eat meals, packages, tents, and blankets, crossed into Gaza on Thursday. The aid will be distributed through various partner organizations operating in Gaza.The delivery was made possible through the joint efforts of the Jordan Armed Forces, the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), and the World Food Program (WFP), with additional support from Human Appeal, the British Embassy, Islamic Relief UK, Kingdom Concrete, the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), the United Palestinian Appeal, United Hands Relief, and Ummah Welfare Trust (UWT).Hussein Shibli, Secretary General of the JHCO, emphasized the challenges of delivering aid, particularly the difficulties involved in getting trucks through the crossings. Despite these hurdles, he expressed pride in Jordan's continued humanitarian efforts and vowed to increase both the number of trucks and the volume of aid sent to Gaza.To date, a total of 4,138 land trucks, 53 planes via El Arish International Airport, 388 airdrops (including 122 Jordanian airdrops and 266 others in cooperation with countries), and 8 helicopter deliveries have entered Gaza, bringing a total of 57,210 tons of humanitarian supplies.The JHCO continues to receive donations via bank transfers at Bank al Etihad account No.: JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06, electronic wallets, CliQ: JHCOGAZA, eFAWATEERCOM, and its website: