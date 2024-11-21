Whirlpool Corporation Shares Gratitude For Organizations Supporting Its Feel Good Fridge Program
During this season of sharing, Whirlpool Corp. is grateful for collaborations with like-minded organizations like HelloFresh and Total Quality Logistics who've helped us expand the Feel Good Fridge program that ensures communities have access to free, fresh food through a nationwide Network
of refurbished refrigerators.
About Whirlpool Corporation
Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home and inspiring generations with our brands. The company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees, and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp .
