Strixmedia Expands With The Opening Of Strixstudios In Denville, NJ

DENVILLE , NJ, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- StrixMedia, a full-service creative agency specializing in video production, photography, and live streaming, announces the opening of its new studio, StrixStudios, located at 30 Broad Street, in Denville, NJ. This fully equipped facility marks a significant expansion for StrixMedia, which was previously in Morristown since 2017. StrixStudios offers enhanced production services and rental opportunities for agencies, creatives, and production companies.

The new 3500 sq. ft. StrixStudios is a flexible, professional environment featuring a 20 x 20 ft. cyclorama wall, dedicated photo studio, green room for talent preparation, and a kitchen set for lifestyle shoots. StrixStudios is equipped to handle productions ranging from social media campaigns, livestreams to full commercial shoots.

“StrixStudios has been a pipedream for years. We've been looking for a versatile space that offers high-level professionalism for any type of production. When we couldn't find it, we started planning to open it ourselves, with intentions of making it accessible to the 2.5k members of our group, and the industry at-large” said Dan Gianfrancesco, founder of StrixMedia.

Zack Ryan, co-founder of StrixMedia, added,“Our goal has always been to make high-quality content creation accessible. StrixStudios gives creatives and agencies the tools and space they need to execute their vision, whether they're shooting a small-scale project or something more complex.”

The studio is now open and ready to support creative projects of all scopes. Tours available upon request.

About StrixMedia

StrixMedia is a creative agency that specializes in video production, photography, live streaming, and social media marketing. With a proven track record of producing innovative and engaging visual content, StrixMedia partners with brands to tell their stories through compelling visuals. StrixMedia serves clients across industries, helping them elevate their marketing and creative strategies.

