JD-U & Three Bureaucrats Denying Me Security: Pappu Yadav

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 21 (IANS) Pappu Yadav has alleged that a senior JD-U leader and three bureaucrats are conspiring to block his request for special security, despite the escalating threats to his safety.

Yadav expressed his frustration over the Bihar government's refusal to grant him enhanced protection, which he believes is necessary given the circumstances.

He also appealed to Chief Nitish Kumar, reminding him of past support he had extended to Kumar during the latter's early days in power.

Yadav suggested that the Chief Minister intervene to ensure that he receives the security he requires, emphasising the gravity of the threats he has been receiving. These include phone threats allegedly originating from Pakistan and concerns over surveillance of his residences in Purnea and Patna.

He has shared video evidence supporting claims of a recce being conducted at these locations.

Despite repeatedly informing senior officials in Bihar about the threats and the apparent targeting of his properties, Yadav lamented that no substantial steps have been taken to address his concerns.

He highlighted that the lack of action could be part of a deliberate attempt to jeopardise his safety, further fueling his demand for special security. His appeals to the state government underscore his belief that his political position and vocal criticisms may have made him a target, necessitating urgent and unbiased protection measures.

Pappu Yadav, MP from Purnea, has intensified his claims regarding the threats to his life and alleged negligence by both the Central and state governments in providing him security.

“Wherever I travel, I receive real-time messages indicating location. It is raising concerns about being closely monitored. For instance, I revealed that after reaching Siliguri last evening, I received a message confirming my arrival, and a similar message, including a photo, was sent when I reached Patna the following morning,” Yadav said.

Yadav continues to assert that the threats are part of a larger conspiracy involving a senior JD-U leader and three Bihar government officials who, he claims, are deliberately obstructing his request for special security.

“I appealed to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to identify these individuals and ensure my protection. I would vow to expose these individuals in the Lok Sabha. I have evidence of their harassment,” Yadav said.