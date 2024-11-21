BNY To Manage U.S. Department Of The Treasury's Largest Prepaid Debit Card Program For Federal Benefits - Direct Express®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY") (NYSE: BK ), a global services company, has been selected by the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Bureau of the Fiscal Service ("Fiscal Service") as the financial agent for the Direct Express® prepaid debit card program. The 5-year agreement begins on January 3, 2025.

The Direct Express® prepaid debit card provides secure, easy access to benefit payments for approximately 3.4 million Americans1. After evaluating proposals from multiple financial institutions, Fiscal Service selected BNY due to the expansive suite of customer service options that will better target Treasury's unique customer base and enhance the cardholder experience to include: online/digital funds access, bill pay, cardless ATM access, chat and text (omni-channel) customer service, online dispute filing, in-person authentication options, and more.

With a strong focus on customer experience and an expansive suite of services tailored to the program's customer base, BNY will further advance electronic payments, including contactless capabilities, money movement, bill pay, emergency access to funds, and more.

"We're honored to be appointed as the financial agent for the Direct Express program, a decision which speaks to BNY's legacy serving clients and communities throughout the financial ecosystem," said Jennifer Barker, Global Head of Treasury Services and Depositary Receipts, BNY . "Drawing on our leading platform capabilities, we look forward to advancing the program's goal of providing high-quality financial services to individuals and communities throughout the U.S."

Mastercard® will serve as the program's payment network, a role it has played since Direct Express®' inception in 2008. Additional providers include Galileo Financial Technologies, LLC ("Galileo"), Mobility Capital Finance, Inc. ("MoCaFi"), Senture LLC ("Senture"), Sunrise Banks, N.A. ("Sunrise"), and Ubiquity Global Services, Inc. ("Ubiquity").

Media Contacts

Anneliese Diedrichs

[email protected]

+44 7930 135 524

About BNY

BNY is a global financial services company that helps make money work for the world – managing it, moving it and keeping it safe. For 240 years BNY has partnered alongside clients, putting its expertise and platforms to work to help them achieve their ambitions. Today BNY helps over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally to access the money they need. BNY supports governments in funding local projects and works with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals, and so much more. As of September 30, 2024, BNY oversees $52.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.1 trillion in assets under management.

BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Headquartered in New York City, BNY employs over 50,000 people globally and has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on . Follow on LinkedIn or visit the BNY Newsroom for the latest company news.

1 Source: Direct Express Program, URL:



SOURCE BNY

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED