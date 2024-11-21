ID.Me Ranked #315 Fastest-Growing Company In North America On The 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ID attributes multi-year revenue growth to the power of its digital identity wallet, simplifying access for millions of Americans

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ID, the next-generation digital identity wallet that simplifies how individuals securely prove their identity online, today announced it ranked 315 on the

Deloitte Fast 500 TM, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year. In the Greater Washington, D.C. region, ID ranked 12. ID has earned a spot after seeing 370% revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

Blake Hall, ID's Founder & CEO, attributes this remarkable growth to ID's commitment to reducing friction in consumers' lives while enabling secure access to services, benefits, deals, and more. "ID is designed to be the last login you need to create and the last identity verification you complete," said Hall. "With the ID Identity Wallet, users can verify their identity once and easily sign in with all organizations that accept ID. Solving these consumer pain points helps brands drive higher conversions and revenue while lowering costs. It also empowers government agencies to improve customer service, ensure privacy, prevent fraud, and expand digital access."

ID is the only digital wallet that meets the federal government standards for secure login and multi-factor authentication, NIST IAL2, while offering online, video chat, and in-person pathways for identity verification. ID has enrolled more than 135 million members into its digital wallet.

The number of these users verified at IAL2 has grown to over 62 million. These users can utilize ID's digital wallet to safely login and prove their identity in seconds at any government, commercial, or non-profit organization that uses ID.

fintech industry made a strong showing on this year's list, surpassing life sciences for the first time," said Steve Fineberg , vice chair, U.S. technology sector leader, Deloitte. "Significantly, we also saw a breakthrough in performance of private companies, with the highest number of private companies named to the list in our program's history. This year's winners have shown they have the vision and expertise to continue to perform at a high level, and that deserves to be celebrated."

"Innovation, transformation and disruption of the status quo are at the forefront for this year's Technology Fast 500 list, and there's no better way to celebrate 30 years of program history," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's Audit & Assurance practice. "This year's winning companies have demonstrated a continuous commitment to growth and remarkable consistency in driving forward progress. We extend our congratulations to all of this year's winners - it's an incredible time for innovation."

