Ecommunitytm Fiber To Bridge The Digital Divide In Ouachita And Vermilion Parishes

LA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Louisiana Broadband Office (ConnectLA) announced the winners of the BEAD (Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment) Grant program, and A2D Inc, an African-American-owned CLEC and Operator, has been awarded $6.7M to service approximately 5,000 unserved and underserved locations in Ouachita and Vermilion Parishes. Their signature open-access network, eCommunityTM Fiber, will be expanding from its primarily Georgia footprint to the State of Louisiana starting in 2025.

This expansion will bring high-speed, reliable, and affordable fiber internet service to residents and businesses in Ouachita and Vermilion Parishes. The company's open-access network allows multiple internet service providers (ISPs), local and non-local, to offer services over their infrastructure, fostering competition and driving down prices for consumers.

Louisiana Leads the Way in BEAD Implementation

Louisiana was the first state in the nation to receive National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) approval of its BEAD Initial Proposal. This approval streamlines the process for broadband construction projects, allowing eCommunityTM Fiber to begin work sooner. This streamlined process will expedite the deployment of high-speed internet to underserved areas.

eCommunity commends the Louisiana Broadband Office for its efficient and transparent grant process. As an out-of-state applicant, the company was impressed by the organization and responsiveness of the ConnectLA team.

"We are happy to be partnering with A2D in bringing their open-access eCommunityTM Fiber Network into Louisiana to help eliminate our digital divide. Additionally, it is an added benefit to all Louisianians that we have a new company that is for the first time investing in Louisiana. Our free market approach to bringing in new entrants into our state worked, and we look forward to ensuring that folks in our great state receive access to high-speed, affordable internet very soon." said Veneeth Iyengar, Executive Director of ConnectLA.

Construction Begins in 2025

eCommunityTM Fiber anticipates starting construction on the new network in 2025. Residents and businesses in Ouachita and Vermilion Parishes can expect to receive transparent updates on the project timeline as it progresses via a customized Community Awareness webpage.

“We have strong, sustainable, and growing networks in the State of Georgia and look forward to continuing that growth in the State of Louisiana,” said Keith Quarles Jr., President of eCommunity and A2D Inc.



