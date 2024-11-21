Eight People Die In Latest Occupation Attack On Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- Latest Israeli killed eight people and wounded a number of others in various regions of the war-stricken country.

The Lebanese of said in a statement on Thursday that an air strike on Al-Shaytiah in the south resulted in three deaths and five injury cases, however it noted that the figures were initial.

A similar attack on Maarakeh in the greater Tyre region resulted in the death of 13 people and injury of 44 others, the department reported, also indicating that the casualty toll might rise as rescuers continued to sift through heaps of rubble of buildings and properties devastated in the occupation air strikes.

Meanwhile, the official National News Agency reported an air raid on Yonin, in the eastern Baalbek region, where four people perished. It also reported other such attacks on several villages in the east and the south.

Lebanon since September 23 has been witnessing fierce attacks by the Israeli occupation. (end)

