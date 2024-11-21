Bitcoin Futures Rise Above $100,000 As Rally Accelerates

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) futures have risen above $100,000 U.S. on derivatives exchange %Deribit , trading at a premium to the current price.

The pricing represents expectations that the actual spot price of will be above $100,000 U.S. by the end of March 2025.

Deribit's options suggest the same, with the $100,000 U.S. call option having an open interest of $2.13 billion U.S.

Bitcoin futures contracts expiring on March 28 traded 5% higher at $101,992 U.S., representing a premium to the current global spot price of $97,200 U.S.

Contracts expiring on June 27 and Sept. 26 of next year are currently changed hands at $105,000 U.S. and $107,690 U.S. on futures markets.

The futures pricing essentially reflects the fact that traders expect Bitcoin’s price to be above current levels and over the $100,000 U.S. mark in coming months.

The bullish futures bets come as the price of Bitcoin has risen 4% in the last 24 hours and is nearing the key threshold of $100,000 U.S.

Many analysts and investors are eagerly anticipating that Bitcoin will cross the $100,000 U.S. mark within days based on the current momentum.

The entire %cryptocurrency market has rallied since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency on Nov. 5, with Bitcoin’s price now up 120% on the year.