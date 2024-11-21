Progreen Launches New Turf Cleaning Service To Revitalize Synthetic Lawns

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProGreen, the nation's leading fully-integrated provider of American-made artificial turf, announces the launch of its ProGreen Revive service, designed to provide a comprehensive cleaning and maintenance solution for synthetic lawns.

With over 4 million homes and businesses in the U.S. now using artificial turf, maintaining cleanliness and longevity has become a priority for many property owners. The ProGreen Revive service effectively removes odors, residue, and bacteria using an advanced enzymatic cleaning solution that penetrates deep into the turf, breaking down organic materials and helping to counteract the effects of unwanted microbes. This process uses minimal water, making it an eco-friendly option for drought-prone regions.

The service also restores the turf's original fullness through a specialized power brushing process that lifts the blades and redistributes infill, helping the grass regain its natural texture and appearance.

"We developed ProGreen Revive to provide an affordable and thorough artificial turf maintenance service to help customers protect their investment and maximize the enjoyment of their lawn," said Jeff Banton, President at ProGreen. "Now customers can get that just-installed look with a quick visit from ProGreen."

Introductory discounts are available during the launch period, which ends on December 31, 2024.

About ProGreen

ProGreen has been a trusted name in artificial turf for over 37 years. With manufacturing, distribution, and installation in-house, ProGreen is uniquely positioned to fulfill its promise of quality American-made products installed and maintained with care and expertise. At its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in Georgia and Alabama, the company fulfills every step of the manufacturing process including yarn extrusion, tufting, and coating. Headquartered in Daniel Island, SC, ProGreen operates branches in Atlanta, Charleston, Charlotte, Denver, Orlando, Raleigh, Tampa, and Southern California, with additional distribution through a nationwide network of dealers throughout the United States.

Media Contact:

Donna Kent

Marketing Director

[email protected]

854-500-1954

progreen

SOURCE ProGreen

