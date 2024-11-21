Biolojic Design Appoints Neal Curran As Chief Business Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REHOVOT, Israel and WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biolojic Design, a biotechnology company that uses computational biology and artificial intelligence (AI) to transform antibodies into programmable, intelligent medicines, today announced the appointment of Neal Curran as Chief Business Officer. Mr. Curran joins Biolojic Design with extensive experience in business development in the biopharmaceutical and comes to the company as it expands its business and development activities in the U.S.

“Biolojic's groundbreaking AI-designed antibodies are drawing great interest from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and already have been at the heart of several notable deals we've announced. As we broaden our U.S. operations, Neal will help forge and manage our relationships with pharma, biotech and academia,” said Yanay Ofran, Ph.D., CEO and founder of Biolojic Design.“Neal has the skills and experience to help us create additional high-value partnerships with companies in the U.S. and across the world as we build a pipeline of best-in-class antibodies in oncology and immunology.”

“With a sophisticated approach to designing antibodies against challenging targets and multiple established partnerships with leading biopharmaceutical companies, Biolojic Design is rapidly creating a promising pipeline,” said Mr. Curran.“I am excited to join the Biolojic team to help further establish the company and its capabilities in the U.S and build on the important relationships it's already developed.”

Mr. Curran brings substantial pharmaceutical industry experience to Biolojic Design, including 18 years at GSK, where he primarily served in business development leadership roles of increasing responsibility. This included serving as Vice President, Human Genetics Business Development, where he led a team that identified high value assets and secured several key clinical and pre-clinical deals across the company's therapeutic areas. Just prior to joining Biologic, he was Senior Vice President, Global Head of Business Strategy and Portfolio Innovation at Merz Therapeutics. Neal received his B.S. and M.S. degrees in accounting from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

About Biolojic Design

Biolojic Design transforms antibodies into intelligent medicines through AI and computational design. Biolojic's platform generated the first AI-designed antibody to enter the clinic, which is now in phase 2 clinical trials. Biolojic's platform turns human antibodies into programmable switches with specific functions: agonism, antagonism and conditional binding, enhancing their functionality and the precision of their effect. The company's pipeline focuses on autoimmune diseases and immuno-oncology, unlocking validated pathways that address large unmet needs. It is progressing its own pipeline and has partnerships with several leading biopharmaceutical companies to enhance its ability to bring important new medicines to patients. For more information about Biolojic Design and its science and pipeline, please visit or follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Todd Cooper: ...