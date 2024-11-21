Bitcoin surges towards the USD100,000 level

(MENAFN) The price of a Bitcoin surged to the USD97,500 level on Thursday, rising by nearly 4.3 percent on a daily basis as of 0930GMT.



The greatest cryptocurrency posted a record level of USD97,862 throughout the day, with yearly obtains hitting about 160 percent as of Thursday.



Throughout the past 24-hour period, the price of a Bitcoin recorded a low of USD92,926 and a high of USD97,862.



It was at USD70,000 ahead of the US elections and obtained significantly after Donald Trump's win.



After Trump's victory, the market projects positive improvements for cryptocurrencies, since he pledged that the US would be the "crypto capital" of the world.



The market size of Bitcoin has lately stood at USD.93 trillion, based on data by Coinmarketcap, a digital asset price-tracking website.

