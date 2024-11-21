ADIB Strengthens Emiratisation Efforts at ‘Tawdheef x Zaheb’ 2024

(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic institution, has announced its participation as the platinum sponsor of Tawdheef x Zaheb Career Expo 2024, running from November 19th to 21st at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). This partnership highlights ADIB’s strong commitment to Emiratisation by providing career-building opportunities and directly engaging with aspiring Emirati professionals to explore roles within the bank.



This year, ADIB will showcase its flagship initiatives designed to support the UAE’s next generation of leaders. Senior representatives from ADIB will be on site throughout the event to meet candidates and discuss various roles for current and potential positions across the Bank, further reinforcing ADIB's unwavering focus on advancing Emirati talent through active recruitment and professional development.



Supporting the UAE’s Emiratisation objectives, ADIB is driving impactful initiatives such as Tamkeen and Qiyadat programmes, providing hands-on leadership training to equip Emirati professionals with the skills needed to drive innovation and sustainable growth within the financial sector. In addition, ADIB partners with the Emirates Institute of Finance and its flagship banking academy, the Ethraa programme, opening avenues for professional training and development in the sector.



Bushra Al Shehhi, Group Chief Human Resources Officer and Chairman of Kawader, said: “Our participation in Tawdheef x Zaheb reflects our ongoing dedication to developing Emirati talent, which aligns with the UAE’s vision of building a skilled, diverse workforce in a knowledge-based economy. We are proud to have around 1000 Emirati nationals in ADIB, 72% of whom are exceptional women. Our mission is to empower Emirati talent to contribute to strengthening the UAE’s financial sector and broader economy.”



Al Shehhi added: “We are constantly on the lookout for UAE national talent, and we continue to actively participate at various career fairs across the country. Through tailored development programs, career planning, coaching and mentorship, we provide our UAE national employees with an exceptional learning experience and an environment to reach their full potential – developing new skills, gaining insights and understanding how to thrive in the financial industry.”



With one of the highest Emiratisation ratios in the banking sector, ADIB continues to advance Emirati professionals across various roles, with Emirati women holding the majority of these positions. ADIB is fully committed to supporting Emirati talents and graduates, offering a range of training and mentoring programmes that provides access to state-of-the-art learning academy and best international banking practices.



ADIB remains focused on equipping Emiratis with essential skills and opportunities for advancement. The bank’s commitment to nurturing talent not only supports the UAE Government’s Emiratisation objectives but also strengthens ADIB’s leadership role within the industry. Through targeted training, leadership programmes, and scholarships, ADIB is investing in a skilled workforce that drives sustainable growth and supports the UAE’s economic and social progress.





MENAFN21112024003109013942ID1108910737