Man Detained Under Stringent Public Safety Act In J & K's Samba
Date
11/21/2024 7:09:29 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A man named in several criminal cases was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday, Police said.
The accused, Alam Din alias Allu from Manohar Gopala village, has been lodged at the Kathua district jail following an order issued by the district magistrate of Samba, police said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Allu has been named in several criminal cases registered at various police stations across Samba and Udhampur districts, a police spokesperson said.
ADVERTISEMENT
“His criminal activities posed a serious threat to public peace and tranquillity,” he added.
Due to his repeated involvement in unlawful activities, the district magistrate issued the detention order based on a detailed dossier prepared by the senior superintendent of police, Samba.
Read Also
Court Quashes PSA Detention Of Bandipora Man
J&K HC Dismisses PIL Against PSA As 'Not Maintainable'
The Public Safety Act empowers authorities to detain individuals preventively to maintain public order and security. It allows detention without trial for up to two years based on subjective assessments of potential future threats posed by an individual.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN21112024000215011059ID1108910479
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.