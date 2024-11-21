Iran plans to connect railway network to China via Afghanistan

(MENAFN) The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) has announced plans to connect Iran's railway network to China via Afghanistan. This vision was discussed in a meeting with Mohammad Ishaq Sahibzadeh, the head of Afghanistan's Railway, where Jabar-Ali Zakeri emphasized the strategic significance of the route through Iran, Afghanistan, and China. He pointed out that this corridor is the most cost-effective and time-efficient option to shorten transit distances, making the completion of the Herat rail route crucial for both countries. Zakeri stressed the importance of adhering to a specific schedule for the development of this vital rail link.



Zakeri reiterated Iran’s commitment to supporting Afghanistan’s railway development, particularly in the northwest region where a railway line is situated close to the shared border with Iran. He noted that this geographical proximity offers significant opportunities for boosting transit between the two nations. In addition to infrastructural support, Zakeri highlighted the continued collaboration in training Afghan railway personnel, with plans for a third training course soon to take place, responding to Afghanistan's request. This marks another step in strengthening bilateral railway cooperation.



The Iran-Afghanistan Railway Consortium has already resolved many challenges, and Zakeri confirmed that the rail connection between the two countries is functioning well with three trains operating weekly. This achievement underscores the progress made in enhancing rail connectivity and facilitating trade. Zakeri’s comments reflect a broader goal of advancing economic ties through efficient transport networks, particularly in the context of increasing regional integration.



Sahibzadeh acknowledged the growing cooperation between the two railway authorities and expressed appreciation for the training initiatives that have benefited 96 Afghan railway employees. He noted that the successful completion of the first two training courses had been instrumental in strengthening this partnership. Sahibzadeh also highlighted the significance of the Khaf-Herat railway project, which symbolizes the friendship between Iran and Afghanistan. He expressed optimism that this collaboration would lead to a rise in transit and trade, further promoting economic growth for both nations.

MENAFN21112024000045015839ID1108910406