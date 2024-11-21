DAREU Announces Special Offer For EK75 RT Magnetic Switch Wireless Gaming Keyboard

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
OEM for Logitech and Razor offering 10% off its newest rapid trigger gaming keyboard with exciting Hall effect magnetic switches
DONGGUAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DAREU, the premier manufacturer
of computer gaming peripherals and OEM for Logitech and Razor, today announced that its latest, innovative EK75 RT (Rapid Trigger) Magnetic Switch Wireless Gaming Keyboard is now available with 10% off on Amazon.
Designed specifically for FPS gamers, the EK75 RT Magnetic Switch Wireless Gaming Keyboard has a Hall-effect magnetic switch. The keyboard's wired e-sports adjustable actuation offers a mechanical keyboard, with TKL Magnetic Sensing and RGB with a knob. This eliminates the physical delay of a traditional mechanical switch thanks to the Hall effect. Gamers will experience up to 20 times faster accuracy, and an 11 times faster response compared to traditional mechanical keyboards.
Among the best features of the EK75 RT are the 4-in-1 action keys. In comparison to most 2-in-1 action key keyboards on the market, players can program up to 4 different commands for the same key, bringing the user optimum combat game power.
“The gaming board comes complete with customizable, Hall Effect magnetic switches,” said the spokesperson for DAREU.“The entire gaming keyboard is equipped with and impressive 40 levels of per-key actuation (0.1 – 4.0mm), with an adjustable precision measurement of 0.1mm. Gamers can customize it to their needs, giving them an edge in FPS and rhythm games. Players do not need to use drivers. Instead, they can simply reinsert the USB cable to auto-calibrate all keys.”
The keyboard features an all-key fast trigger that delivers a reset that is about 10X faster than traditional mechanical keyboards. It offers Rapid Trigger high sensitivity, with 40 adjustable trigger strokes. The keyboard is designed not to malfunction, with greater stability and accuracy than other keyboards on the market. It also has a compact 75% form factor.
Feature details:
Color: Black
Number of keys: 80
Compatible devices: Laptops, PCs, gaming consoles, tablets, Macs
Connection method: Type-C Wired
Layout: 75% and multimedia knob
Switch: RT magnetic switch
Report rate:1KHz
Backlight: South face RGB
Keycaps: Transparent PBT keycaps
Weight:740g
Size: 333.3*140.7*38.7mm
Compatibility: Windows/Mac / iOS /Android
Magnetic switches parameters:
-Initial Force: 30±5gf Pre Travel: Adjustable
-Trigger Force: 45±5gf Total Travel:
-Bottom Force: 55±5gf switches life: 100 million times
The EK75 RT Magnetic Switch Wireless Gaming Keyboard sells for $99.99. Customers can now get 10% off.
About DAREU
DAREU is an innovator and is dedicated to the best product technology, quality, and visual design. It is a trusted brand and a favorite of professional gamers and fashion icons. DAREU develops ultimate computer peripherals for both e-sports as well as for office needs. It has earned its stellar reputation thanks to superior design, smart manufacturing, and high quality. The manufacturer has worked as an OEM for Logitech and Razor.
For more information visit dareu
DAREU Adjustable Magnetic EK75 RT Gaming Keyboard
