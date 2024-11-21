Arab League Deplores U.S. Veto Against UNSC's Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmad Abul-Gheit on Thursday denounced the U.S. veto against a UN Security Council (UNSC) against an immediate Gaza ceasefire.

In a press statement, he said this internationally isolated and and ethically decried resolution is considered to be a green light for the Israeli to keep the bloody campaign against Palestinian civilians in Gaza, including starvation and forced displacement.

He underlined that the U.S., by using the veto, reflects UN failure to address the region's most serious conflict and emboldens the occupation not to halt the war as part of the Israeli far-right's schemes involving annexation and re-settlement.

The Cairo-based Arab bloc's chief added that the U.S. use of veto for the fourth time against a UNSC resolution demanding the Israeli occupation to stop the war on Gaza reflects UNSC failure to take up its due responsibility to safeguard international security and peace, and even weakens the UN system. (end)

