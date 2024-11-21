Media Release: Sensirion announces global availability of SEK-SEN66 evaluation kit

Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Sensirion announces global availability of SEK-SEN66 evaluation kit



Sensirion is excited to announce the launch of the SEK-SEN66 evaluation kit. It is designed for easy and cost-effective evaluation of Sensirion's all-in-one air quality sensor modules, including SEN60, SEN65, and SEN66. The evaluation kit is now available for purchase through their global network of trusted channel partners.



Stäfa, Switzerland – The SEK-SEN66 evaluation kit is part of Sensirion's versatile SEN6x family, offering a user-friendly solution for assessing sensor capabilities. The advanced SEN6x modules are equipped with built-in algorithms that manage data processing, enabling device manufacturers to focus on their core competencies and application development. By eliminating the need for costly, time-consuming optimizations, the SEN6x family allows for faster time-to-market and reduced overall cost of ownership.



A key feature of the SEN6x series is its modular approach. With a single design-in, multiple product tiers can be easily supported, providing exceptional flexibility and enabling customized solutions for diverse market needs. Whether for particulate matter (PM) measurements or a comprehensive set of air quality parameters-including temperature (T), relative humidity (RH), volatile organic compounds (VOC), nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon dioxide (CO2), or formaldehyde (HCHO)-the SEN6x offers a scalable, all-encompassing solution.



“The SEK-SEN66 evaluation kit is now available for purchase through Sensirion's global distribution network, providing the opportunity to test and evaluate the sensors' extensive capabilities firsthand. Designed to accelerate product development, the evaluation kit is an ideal tool for businesses looking to implement advanced air quality monitoring solutions”, says David Carminati, Product Manager for Environmental Nodes at Sensirion.



SEN6x modularity

SEN60: PM1, PM2.5, PM4, PM10

SEN63C: PM, RH, T, CO2

SEN65: PM, RH, T, VOC, NOx

SEN66: PM, RH, T, VOC, NOx, CO2

SEN68: PM, RH, T, VOC, NOx, HCHO



About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions Sensirion is one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, Sensirion now employs around 1'000 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Sensirion sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. The company's aim is to make the world smarter with pioneering sensor technology. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical technology and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures at Additional features:



