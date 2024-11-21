War Update: 153 Clashes, Most Assaults Reported In Pokrovsk Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the past day, November 20, a total of 153 combat engagements were recorded along the Ukrainian frontlines.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Yesterday, the enemy hit the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, launching a missile attack and 83 air strikes. The Russians also dropped 138 guided air bombs and carried out more than 4,000 artillery strikes, including 92 involving multiple rocket launchers. A total of 1,380 kamikaze drones were launched.

Russian targeted the areas of Zhuravka, Basivka, Novenke, Bilovody, and Krasnopillya in Sumy region; Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv region; Novoyehorivka, Zakytne, Siversk, Chervone, Lypivka, Toretsk, Kostiantynivka, Myroliubivka, Sukha Balka, Stara Mykolaivka, Krynychna, Ulakly, Andriivka, and Lysivka in Donetsk region; as well as Oleksiivka and Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past 24 hours, missile and artillery units of Ukraine's Defense Forces delivered 12 strikes on Russia's manpower and equipment clusters, also hitting a command post and a field ammunition depot.

Kharkiv axis: four enemy assaults were repelled in the Vovchansk and Starytsia areas.

Kupiansk axis: the defense forces held back seven attacks in the areas of Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Kucherivka, Kruhliakivka, and Zelenyi Hai.

Lyman axis: Ukrainian troops stopped 10 enemy attacks. The invaders focused their main efforts on the areas of Cherneshchyna, Zarichne, Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, and Terny.

Siversk and Kramatorsk axes: the enemy did not go on offensive missions, resorting to airstrikes in the areas of Siversk, Chasiv Yar, and Lypivka.

Toretsk axis: Russia actively employed bombers, trying to advance seven times in the areas of ​​Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

Pokrovsk axis: Ukraine held back 34 assaults as the enemy attempted to advance toward Myroliubivka, Pustynka, Promin, Krutyi Yar, Krasnyi Yar, Lyskivka, Yuryivka, Zhovte, Petrivka, Dachenske, Novo-oleksiivka, Hryhorivka, and Pushkyne.

Kurakhove axis: Ukraine's defense forces hold their ground as the invaders 29 times tried to break through the defense lines near Berestok, Zoria, Sontsivka, Maksymilianivka, Katerynivka, Yelyzavetivka, and Antonivka.

Vremivka axis: Ukraine's defenders stopped 29 Russian attacks in the area of ​​Trudove, Kostiantynopolske, Rozdolne, Velyka Novosilka and Novodarivka.

Orikhiv and Huliaipole axes: the enemy ran no offensive missions.

Prydniprovia axis: Ukrainian forces repelled six Russian attacks.

Volyn and Polissia axes: the situation saw no significant changes. No signs of enemy offensive groupings being formed were spotted.

Chernihiv and Sumy regions: the enemy maintains military presence across the border, conducting reconnaissance and employing artillery.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the raid in Russia's Kursk direction, where the enemy launched 25 airstrikes over the past day, launching 39 guided air bombs.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's combat casualties rose by 1,510 in the past day.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine