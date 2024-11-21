New ESG Recognitions In ALE Transformation Path

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise's net-zero targets have been validated by SBTi, and Eco Vadis has recognized ALE among the top 35% of companies globally.

PARIS, FRANCE, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise , a leading provider of secure networking and communication solutions enabling organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness, has had its targets for near-term and long-term validated by the corporate climate action organization Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).ALE has committed to set near-term company-wide emission reductions in line with climate science with the SBTi. The near-term target is a commitment to reduce absolute scope 1, 2 and 3* GHG emissions by 42% by 2030. ALE has committed to reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain by 2050 including the organization's operations and supply chains.ALE has already demonstrated its commitment to ESG by adopting eco-design initiatives, such as the approach for the 8328 DECT terminal, which led to a 37% weight reduction. Additionally, ALE Enterprise DeskPhones launched in Q4 2021 save up to 30% on electricity. ALE has also reduced its overall carbon footprint by switching to the Build to Stock (BTS) model, eliminating one transport stage in the logistics flow. ALE continues to be compliant with the latest requirements around energy consumption. ALE's OmniSwitches comply with the Energy Star 80Plus requirements and the IEE 802.3az Energy Efficient Ethernet (EEE) requirements to reduce energy consumption associated with Ethernet links. Additionally, the power supplies of OmniSwitches are designed to be over 95% energy efficient.“ALE is proud to be recognized by EcoVadis as one of the top 35% of companies globally for its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices. We are thrilled to have earned our fifth consecutive EcoVadis medal. This year, we've been awarded bronze - a testament to the high standards surrounding ESG performance today. We have pinpointed key areas for growth, setting the path to meet and exceed future ESG expectations” said Rasheed Mohamad, Global Revenue and Operations Officer at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.“We are also delighted to have had our targets validated by SBTi. This validation from SBTi is the result of the dedication of our team and is part of our proactive ESG program. We are already making great progress towards these targets and will continue to keep this a focus for our organization as we look to the future of our industry and make tech for good.”SBTi is a corporate climate action organization that enables companies worldwide to play their part in combating the climate crisis. It develops standards, tools and guidance which allow companies to set greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets in line with what is needed to keep global heating below catastrophic levels and reach net-zero by 2050 at latest.*Scope 1 are those direct emissions that are owned or controlled by a company, whereas scope 2 and 3 indirect emissions are a consequence of the activities of the company but occur from sources not owned or controlled by it. Source: National Grid#ENDS#About Alcatel-Lucent EnterpriseAlcatel-Lucent Enterprise provides secure networking and communication solutions which enable organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness. In the Cloud. On Premises. Hybrid.All solutions have built-in security, limited environmental impact and are fully compliant with data protection requirements of organizations and individuals at a national sovereignty and international industry level.Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise focus on three pillars: Environment Sustainability, Social Responsibility, and Corporate Governance, providing technology solutions for the good of the environment, people, and business.Over 100 years of innovation have made the company a trusted advisor to more than a million customers across the world.With headquarters in France and 3,400 business partners worldwide, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.

