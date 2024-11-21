Quadient Strengthens Leadership Position In The 2024 Top 250 Ranking Of French Software Companies

Quadient secured the 11 th position overall and second in the 'Horizontal Publishers' category



Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global powering secure and sustainable business connections, announced today that it has achieved considerable progress in the prestigious Top 250 ranking of French software companies published by EY and Numeum. Quadient advanced to the 11 th position in the overall ranking, up from 15th in 2023, and achieved second place in the "Horizontal Publishers" category, rising from fifth last year. The progress highlights Quadient's strong performance and unwavering focus on innovation and customer success.

The Top 250 ranking, now in its 14th edition, offers a comprehensive view of key industry trends. This year's edition confirms the resilience and performance of the French software industry, which achieved €21.7 billion in revenue in 2023, despite facing an uncertain economic environment. The sector's growth, though more moderate than in 2022, still achieved an increase of 7.6%. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) remains a cornerstone of the industry, accounting for 61% of revenues, up four points from 2022. Additionally, the report underscores the importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) , which has emerged as a priority for 74% of companies, with 42% integrating generative AI functionalities into their software offerings.

“We are proud to see Quadient's significant climb in this year's Top 250 ranking. Securing 11th place overall and rising to second in our category is powerful validation of our strategy and dedication to customer-centric innovation,” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO of Quadient.“At Quadient, our focus is on helping customers optimize and streamline their financial and communications processes. As we continue to invest in AI, automation and cutting-edge technologies, we remain steadfast in empowering businesses to succeed in a fast-evolving digital landscape.”

EY and Numeum have reported this year that the software industry is strengthening its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategies , with 82% of software companies now adopting structured CSR initiatives, up from 75% last year. Quadient has been an active and early contributor to these trends, emphasizing responsible practices in all areas of its operations.

Quadient entered the Top 250 ranking in 2018 and has since consistently evolved from a traditional licensing model to a SaaS-driven approach, with 80% of its customers now using SaaS solutions. The company continues to lead in innovation through AI, machine learning and cloud technologies to meet the changing needs of its customers. The company's performance in 2023 and the first half of 2024 reinforces its position as a leader in the French tech sector. H1 2024 consolidated sales reached €534 million, up 3.2% on a reported basis, driven by recent acquisitions of digital forms software provider Daylight Automation and Swiss mail solutions company Frama, along with strong North American performance. Quadient achieved solid profitability in H1 2024, with EBITDA reaching €111 million, representing 2.6% organic growth, driven by its Digital automation practice.

The complete Top 250 report is available on Numeum's website (in French) at: .

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit .

