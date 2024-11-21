Amir Arrives In Colombia

Date
11/21/2024 12:21:00 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Bogota: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in the capital Bogota today, on an official visit to the friendly Republic of Colombia.
HH the Amir was received upon his arrival at Catam Military Airport by HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia Luis Gilberto Murillo, HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Colombia Issa bin Jaber Al Kuwari, HE Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia to the State Luis Miguel Hoyos, and members of the Qatari Embassy.
HH the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.
MENAFN21112024000063011010ID1108909264
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.