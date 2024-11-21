عربي


Amir Arrives In Colombia

11/21/2024 12:21:00 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Bogota: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in the capital Bogota today, on an official visit to the friendly Republic of Colombia.

HH the Amir was received upon his arrival at Catam Military Airport by HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia Luis Gilberto Murillo, HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Colombia Issa bin Jaber Al Kuwari, HE Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia to the State Luis Miguel Hoyos, and members of the Qatari Embassy.

HH the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.

The Peninsula

