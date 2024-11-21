Varun Dhawan Takes His Dose Of ‘Vitamin Sea’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Varun Dhawan, who is currently basking in the success of“Citadel: Honey Bunny”, shared a glimpse of himself after taking a dip in the sea.

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a shirtless picture of himself all drenched in water. The took a selfie, with the backdrop of the beach and some rocky terrains in the backdrop.

Varun captioned the picture:“Vitamin sea”.

Talking about“Citadel: Honey Bunny”, it is directed by Raj & DK. It is an Indian adaptation of the American television series Citadel and revolves around the story of Honey and Bunny, who are the parents of the character Nadia Sinh (played by Priyanka Chopra in the original series).

The series stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the title characters with Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Sikandar Kher, Saqib Saleem, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar and Thalaivaasal Vijay in supporting roles.

Looking forward, Varun will next be seen in“Baby John” by Kalees. The actor on November 15 shared a new glimpse of his action-packed cop avatar from the film for his fans.

In a video, the actor is seen showcasing a dynamic and all-out action side. Posting the video, he wrote,“There must be many like me But I came for the first time!!! #babyjohn It begins...”

'Baby John' is set for a grand Christmas release this year. Presented by Jio Studios in collaboration with Atlee and Cine1 Studios, Baby John is produced by A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. Directed by Kalees, the film will hit the screens on December 25.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old actor also has an upcoming war drama "Border 2" alongside Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, the son of Suniel Shetty. The film is scheduled for release on January 23, 2026.