In Photos: Autumn Hues Of Srinagar
Date
11/21/2024 12:07:47 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Paint your life in autumn's bold hues; Find strength in the changing winds. Scenes of daily life in interiors of Dal Lake as captured by KO lensman Abid Bhat
