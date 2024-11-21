عربي


In Photos: Autumn Hues Of Srinagar

11/21/2024 12:07:47 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Paint your life in autumn's bold hues; Find strength in the changing winds. Scenes of daily life in interiors of Dal Lake as captured by KO lensman Abid Bhat

Kashmir Observer

