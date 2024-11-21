عربي


J&K Beats Hosts Punjab 1-0 In Santosh Trophy Opener

J&K Beats Hosts Punjab 1-0 In Santosh Trophy Opener


11/21/2024 12:07:46 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- J&K senior men's football team secured a spectacular victory in its opening Group A game of the 78th Men's Senior National Football Championship 2024-25 (Santosh Trophy) on Wednesday.

In an electrifying showdown, J&K triumphed over hosts Punjab with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Guru Nanak Dev University Sports Complex in Amritsar, thanks to a sensational goal by the ever-dynamic Adnan Ayoub, wearing the iconic No. 11 jersey. His stunning strike proved to be the decisive moment, securing a historic win for the team.

J&K is being coached by legendary footballer Mehrajuddin Wadoo, who put out a strong team against a solid opponent. He is supported by Chief Coach Satpal Singh Kala and other officials.

After a 0-0 first half, Adnan broke the deadlock in the 50th minute. The J&K Bank FC midfielder was named Player of the Match for his performance.

The J&K Football Association celebrated the win and said it was a“testament to the dedication, resilience, and teamwork displayed by our players, coaches, and management. Their collective effort has made the entire region proud.”

“A special shoutout to Adnan Ayoub, whose brilliance on the field continues to inspire and uplift J&K football to new heights,” the FA added.

The J&K team is sponsored by the J&K Sports Council and underwent rigorous coaching camps in both Srinagar and Jammu before heading to the competition.

Minister for Youth Services and Sports, Satish Sharma, also lauded the team's performance, congratulating them on their brilliant display and wishing them success in their upcoming matches. Similarly, Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez, IAS, praised the team's efforts and expressed confidence in their continued success in the tournament.

Secretary, J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul, commended the players and officials for their inspiring win against a formidable Punjab side.

J&K will next play Himachal Pradesh on November 22. Ladakh forms the other squad in the four-team Group A.

J&K Playing XI:

21 Nirdosh, 3 Arun, 12 Farhan, 19 Ather, 23 Dimple, 25 Musaib, 5 Shahmeer, 6 Aakif, 10 Hayat, 11 Adnan, 14 Huzafah

Substitutes: Rishi, Sahil Rashid Dar, Moomin Bhat, Ishfaq Ahmad Wani, Aditya Mahajan, Ishan Gupta, Rishab Mehra, Kamran Hameed, Talib Nazir, Nadeem Ali Bhat, Majid Ahmad

Kashmir Observer

