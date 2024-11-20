Polish President Departs Kingdom After Three-Day Official Visit
AMMAN - Polish President Andrzej Duda departed Amman on Wednesday, marking the end of a three-day official visit to Jordan.
The farewell ceremony at Queen Alia International Airport was attended by several officials, including Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Samairat, who led the honorary delegation accompanying the president, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Also in attendance were Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh, Amman Governor Yasser Adwan, Polish Ambassador to Jordan Lucjan Karpiński and embassy staff.
