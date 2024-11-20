Qatar's Role In Enhancing Integrity And Transparency Wins Praise

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Costa Rica's First Vice-President Stephan Brunner Neibig has praised Qatar's pioneering role in promoting the values of integrity and transparency at local, regional, and international levels, commending its outstanding efforts in supporting initiatives aimed at enhancing transparency and combating corruption, which contributes to achieving sustainable development and strengthening international partnerships in this field.

Brunner explained, in a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), that Qatar's efforts to combat reflect a positive image globally, especially with the launch of an international award in this field.

He pointed out the UN must be a stronger partner in these efforts, adding that it is a mistake to believe that confronting corruption is impossible.

“Many people think that there is nothing to do against corruption and we have to fight that idea,” through international co-operation and support for effective initiatives to tackle this phenomenon, he said.

On Qatar-Costa Rica bilateral relations, Brunner noted the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of relations between the two countries. He emphasised that the visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani represents a turning point in these relations, as he said“we're very honoured that His Highness the Amir is coming to Costa Rica. We are also trying to have even stronger relationships with Qatar, which I think is a very strong, developed and forward-looking country.”

Brunner expressed his happiness with Costa Rica's selection to host the eighth edition of the HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award, stressing that this event holds great significance for his country. He explained that they have made tangible progress, as they have risen three ranks in the Latin American Index of Anti-Corruption, adding that they are seriously working to become the leading country in this field in the region. Costa Rica's selection to host the award reflects international recognition of our ongoing efforts to promote integrity and combat corruption, he said.

In his speech during the ceremony honouring the award winners, he noted that the visit of His Highness the Amir and his attendance at the award ceremony reflect the strong and longstanding relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Costa Rican Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship Arnoldo Andre Tinoco praised the bilateral relations with Qatar, noting that they extend to 20 years of fruitful co-operation, and stressed that the visit of the Amir will be an important turning point in strengthening these relations.

He said that Costa Rica was the first country in Central America to open an embassy in Doha, adding that bilateral relations between the two countries are witnessing remarkable development through the exchange of ambassadors and high-level visits between the two countries, which reflects the strength of the partnership between the two sides.

Chairman of the Costa Rica-Qatar Parliamentary Friendship Group Gilberto Campos emphasised that the visit of the Amir represents a great opportunity for the country and places it in a significant international context.

In special remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), he said that the visit of the Amir contributes to strengthening bilateral relations, especially since the two countries share a special relationship across various fields.

In a related context, he pointed out that this group aims to strengthen parliamentary, diplomatic, and economic relations between the two countries, and to strengthen the bonds of co-operation between them, in addition to striving to achieve cultural rapprochement and friendship between the peoples of the two countries.

He noted that Costa Rica is distinguished by its openness to various countries of the world, and has several free trade agreements with them, saying in this regard that the relationship with the State of Qatar is not new, and there are various points that Costa Rica aspires to strengthen with Qatar on the economic and political levels.

He added that Costa Rica's strategic location allows for increased Qatari investments in this important geographical area.

Campos indicated that the ways to enhance the mechanisms of co-operation between Costa Rica and Qatar lie in achieving great rapprochement between the two countries and working to enhance joint parliamentary co-operation between the Legislative Assembly of Costa Rica and the Shura Council, in addition to exchanging information and ideas and determining the parliamentary mechanisms necessary to enhance and develop bilateral relations between the two countries.

He noted Costa Rica's efforts to enhance parliamentary co-operation relations and increase the volume of joint working visits between them, in the interest of the peoples of the two friendly countries.

