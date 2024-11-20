Merck Foundation Announces $17 Million U.S. Initiative To Expand Access To High-Quality Cardiac Care

(MENAFN- 3BL) RAHWAY, N.J., November 20, 2024 /3BL/ - The Merck Foundation (Foundation) has announced a new initiative to help advance equitable access to high-quality, culturally responsive care for people with heart conditions in underserved U.S. communities-the Collaborative for Equity in Cardiac Care (Collaborative).

The Foundation is committing $17 million over five years (2025-2030) to support the Collaborative, which aims to:



Transform the delivery of primary care by promoting person-centered approaches to meet the medical and social needs of people living with heart conditions;

Build sustainable community partnerships to address barriers to cardiac care;

Improve health outcomes and quality of life for people living with heart conditions; Disseminate findings and lessons learned to improve the delivery of cardiac care.

In underserved communities across the U.S., people with heart conditions encounter more barriers to timely diagnoses, receive a lower quality of care and experience poorer health outcomes than those living in other parts of the country. These disparities are often fueled by social drivers of health, such as a lack of access to stable housing, transportation, education, nutritious foods and employment opportunities.

To apply to join the Collaborative and help address inequities in cardiac care, an organization must be designated as a qualified 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and submit a letter of intent to ... by Jan.10, 2025. For more information, please click here to view the Collaborative's call for proposals.

