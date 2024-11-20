Over 6M Hectares Across Ukraine Already Sown With Winter Crops

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of November 19, 2024, Ukrainian farmers sowed 6.14 million hectares (98%) with winter crops.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Ukrainian farmers have already sown 6.14 million hectares with winter crops. In particular, a total of 5.06 million hectares (98%) were sown with winter grain and more than 1.08 million hectares – with winter rapeseed,” the report states.

According to the ministry, a total of 4.4 million hectares (98%) were sown with winter wheat, 610.5 thousand hectares (96%) – with barley, 68.6 thousand hectares (97%) – with rye, and 1.08 million hectares (96%) – with winter rapeseed.

The sowing of winter grain crops was completed across 14 regions. Additionally, farmers from 12 regions have already completed the sowing of winter rapeseed.

In terms of the sowing of winter grain crops, the following regions took the lead: Odesa (760 thousand hectares), Dnipropetrovsk (532 thousand hectares), and Mykolaiv (503.1 thousand hectares).

A reminder that, as of November 15, 2024, Ukrainian farmers harvested 71.4 million tonnes of the new-harvest crops .