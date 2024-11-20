STRENGTHEN2 Green Interventions At COP16 In Cali, Columbia

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) CALI, Columbia – At the 16th of the Parties to the on Biological Diversity (COP16) held in Cali, Colombia in October 2024, the STRENGTHEN2 team presented their work on assessing the employment impact of green interventions.

COP16 brings together global leaders, environmental experts, and policymakers to advance biodiversity conservation efforts. This year's event focused on bridging ecological and socioeconomic goals, particularly examining the role of biodiversity in sustainable development.

STRENGTHEN2 represented the ILO by hosting a side event on how Employment Impact Assessments (EmpIA) can offer insights into the labour market effects of green initiatives. By evaluating both direct and indirect job impacts associated with biodiversity conservation, ecosystem restoration, and sustainable land management, the team hopes to foster policies that not only create jobs but also promote equitable and sustainable economic growth.

During the event, Alina Game presented the use of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) to track employment effects stemming from environmental changes. Through a case study on Zambia, she illustrated how GIS can be applied to analyse the long-term employment outcomes, including wage shifts and working hours, for populations affected by climate-driven events like droughts.

The team also presented findings from their recent employment impact assessment on the Talaky Be land restoration project in Madagascar. By restoring degraded land and enhancing biodiversity, the project not only bolstered ecological health but also created significant employment opportunities, providing a template for similar initiatives in vulnerable areas.

Following the presentations, a panel discussion brought together experts from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and Fundación Biodiversidad. Panellists underscored the importance of integrating employment considerations into conservation projects, arguing that by doing so, initiatives can become more sustainable, equitable, and widely supported. They presented a case study of an EmpIA identifying nature-based solutions (NbS) opportunities and subsequent jobs and skills needs in Spain. They also discussed the previously published and upcoming version of the Decent work in nature-based solutions report, highlighting the role that NbS can and do play in creating employment.

