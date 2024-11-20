St Lucia At The Mercy Of Criminals

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



St Lucia records 71 homicides

Acting Commissioner of Police, Verne Garde and Attorney General Mondesir attend the Second Regional Symposium on Crime and Violence as a Public Issue in Guyana, November 22 – 23, 2024 Assistant Commissioner of Police, Luke Defreitas, cautions 'enablers who harbour those criminal elements'

By Caribbean News Global contributor

CASTRIES, St Lucia – The brazen 71 to date – the result of a double shooting on Monday, 02:30 pm in the Derek Walcott square, in full view of pedestrians about their daily lives, has further exposed major flaws in an already weak and hallucinating Royal St Lucia Police Force, (RSLPF), the remnants of ' a colonial dinosaur of political repositories ' that needs to be disbanded .

The sound of rapid gunfire left pedestrians in shock, (one dead, one hospitalised, many traumatized) while the gunmen manoeuvred their escape through the streets of Castries, on a motorcycle, free from fear, and concern; and well clear of any citings from the police.

The 71 homicide follows last Friday's exchange of gunfire in the CDC buildings, less than two blocks from the Derek Walcott Square, with injuries reported. On Friday, November 15, 2024 , the special operations team of the RSLPF conducted an exercise within the northern and central policing divisions. Officers conducted traffic checks and searches on 73 vehicles, ten tickets were issued and five motor cars and one motorcycle were impounded.

Understanding and addressing current needs illuminates the lapse of reason in believing the acting commissioner of police Verne Guard , on a six-month contract, peaks the curiosity, visions and crime-fighting plans in the lexicon of community policing.

The opportunity and responsibility for the challenge bring significant differences to the experience required to plan prevention strategies and support mechanisms.

The policing psyche allure of liming should have peaked on Monday, to the illusion of a cowboy city, with crooks and gang-related persons packing heavy firearms under the bling eye of the police.

Early intervention at the earliest opportunity to disrupt the risk and adverse networks, ought to be focused on strengthening partnerships, communicating effectively, and building strong institutions consistently.

The current situation must be unacceptable in the relentless effort of the police and politicians who frame policy that is abstract from technocrats and science. There's no pretence of intellectualism and blind fealty to their boss(es), when incompetent enough to implement a national security plan is immaterial.

There is also the trivial of a“robust operational strategy to ensure the safety of citizens and visitors during the festive season.”

“The Special Services Unit has put in place an operational strategic plan to heighten patrols in the city of Castries, both mobile and foot patrols, in Gros Islet, and also in the southern part of the island,” said SSU Commander, Inspector Lucius Small.“We're going to hype up our patrols in the city and surrounding areas to prevent crimes that typically occur before and during the festive season.”

A more fundamental question is of policy, ideology, and policing. Despite having the most government support in the purchase of vehicles, etc, policing and security remain a hedge-hog with more complexities and diminishing influence on the streets of Saint Lucia.

Fueled by the non-explicit ideology of policing, the hegemon remains divided in multipolar lip service.

There needs urgent and comprehensive guidance from the government for children most at risk, increased special education and the ability to better identify their needs. The value of tangible and practical support is also paramount to forge partnerships, linkages and multi-partnerships.

Escalating violence and weapons, mostly gun smuggled through ports of entry, are primarily to counter drug trafficking and buffer criminal networks – white and blue-collar crimes on the island.



The criminal networks in Saint Lucia are inexcusable, primarily of young adults, who also need protection. They are vicious and deliberate in their trade. Living the fast life – quick cash – flashing their ill-gotten gains publicly and dying early. They seem unconcerned about the trail of destruction caused by their actions.

Societal indoctrination has a part to play with the origins of the home, schools and the wide community. Opportunities for developing their interests and skills, finding an apprenticeship, developing their skills in sports and social activities, and making plans for future and higher education, need acute attention.

“We understand the emotional, psychological, and social toll this incident may have caused on individuals, families, and the community. In response, we are offering confidential debriefing and counseling services to anyone directly or indirectly affected.“The ministry of national security, in collaboration with Raise Your Voice Saint Lucia Inc., is deeply committed to supporting those impacted by the tragic shooting incident that occurred in the City of Castries on November 18, 2024.”

In a statement on Tuesday, assistant commissioner of police, Luke Defreitas, warned :

“We will spare no effort or resource to ensure that the perpetrators are expeditiously brought to justice. Such lawlessness cannot and will not be tolerated. The enablers who harbour those criminal elements are, in our view, worse than those who pull the trigger. Because of you, crime persists.”

Acting commissioner of police, Verne Garde and attorney-general Leslie Mondesir are attending the Second Regional Symposium: Violence as a Public Health Issue – The Crime Challenge, in Guyana, November 22 – 23, 2024.

“The Symposium is expected to advance actionable solutions for implementation at the national level. Knowledge sharing on successful preventative interventions for crime and violence in the Caribbean will be a critical element of the Symposium. Regional examples will be highlighted as potential programmes for replication or scaling up across the Caribbean,” said the CARICOM Secretariat . Heads of government will also participate in roundtable discussions focusing on cultural influences on crime: The role of music and its influence on crime and the reform of the criminal justice sector and offender management. Saint Lucia is represented by Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre.

Ideally, new techniques, improved institutions and enhanced metaphors will be derived and implemented in Saint Lucia.

Notable, white and blue-collar crimes on the island are systemic and at epidemic proportions. The anniversary of the appointment of Robert Innocent (November 20) to“the crucial position of Special Prosecutor,” holds special significance .“This appointment underscores the government's unwavering commitment to addressing cases of misconduct and combating various forms of corruption by persons holding public office.”~ OPM .

The outcomes to date that Saint Lucia is at the mercy of criminals encapsulate that regardless of who is the commissioner of police – the underlying discernments are unlikely to disappear – like a ghost, characteristics of files and court evidence in the secure keep of the RSLPF.

And right now, operating just to exist is crushing on the front lines of civilization. This has made the RSLPF more dysfunctional and inappropriate to the national security of Saint Lucia.

