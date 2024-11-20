BRF’S Strategic Move: Expanding Footprint In China’S Food Processing Industry

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) BRF, a major player in the global food industry, has made a significant stride in its international expansion strategy. The company recently acquired a food processing in China's Henan province for $43 million.



This move marks BRF's first direct industrial operation in the Chinese market. The newly acquired facility, previously owned by Henan Best Foods, was built in 2013.



It currently operates two processing lines with an annual capacity of 28,000 to 30,000 tons. BRF plans to invest an additional $36 million to expand the plant's capacity to 60,000 tons per year.



This acquisition aligns with BRF 's long-term growth ambitions in the Chinese market. The company has been eyeing China since the early 2000s, driven by the country's increasing demand for animal proteins.



China's growing population and improved purchasing power have made it an attractive market for food producers. BRF's investment in China totals approximately R$ 460 million ($80.7 million).







This includes R$ 250 million ($43.9 million) for the acquisition and the remainder for adaptations and expansion. The company expects to create about 850 new jobs through this investment.

BRF's Global Expansion Strategy

The facility currently produces only processed chicken products. However, BRF plans to expand its offerings to include other types of meat and processed foods.



In addition, the company will sell these products in the Chinese retail market under its own brands, with Sadia chosen as the main brand for international expansion.



This move into China is part of BRF's broader global expansion strategy. The company has also made recent investments in the Middle East. In October 2024, BRF acquired a 26% stake in Addoha Poultry Company in Saudi Arabia for $84.3 million through a joint venture.



BRF's international segment has shown impressive growth. In the third quarter of 2024, it achieved a record EBITDA of R$ 1.6 billion ($280.7 million), with a 22.2% margin. This represents a 548.5% increase compared to the previous quarter.



The company's success is attributed to increased sales of processed products, price recovery in pork cuts, and market diversification strategies. BRF reported a net profit of R$ 1.1 billion ($193 million) and cash generation of R$ 1.8 billion ($315.8 million) in Q3 2024.

