Renowned Agency Executive Tim Maleeny To Join Quad Leadership Team

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Industry veteran steps into Chief Client Strategy and Integration Officer role, reinforcing the marketing experience company's client-centric focus

SUSSEX, Wis., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD ) ("Quad" or the "company") today announced Tim

Maleeny will join the company as Chief Client Strategy and Integration Officer. The appointment builds on the company's ever-evolving transformation as a marketing experience, or MX, company that solves complex marketing challenges for its clients. Maleeny will lead Quad's efforts to identify, develop and execute strategies for attracting and securing new clients and expanding work with existing clients. Most recently President, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer for Havas North America, Maleeny will be part of Quad Chairman, President and CEO Joel Quadracci's leadership team.

Continue Reading

Tim Maleeny joins Quad as Chief Client Strategy and Integration Officer to help drive growth strategy with client focus.

Tim Maleeny

Post thi





"Tim's deep understanding of the advertising and marketing services industry, ability to think across agency disciplines and unrelenting focus on making the complex simple will make him an exceptional force in helping drive our growth strategy," said Joel Quadracci, Quad Chairman, President and CEO. "Integration isn't just a buzzword at Quad; it's core to how we operate, and Tim has the perspective and experience to further advance how we match our company's integrated capabilities with client needs at scale."

"It's incredibly rare in this business to have the opportunity to help build something that's completely different from traditional networks and holding companies," Maleeny said. "Quad is a one-of-a-kind company with incredible capabilities and the most collaborative, client-focused culture I've ever seen."

Prior to joining Havas, Maleeny held a variety of leadership roles, including Head of Strategy for Ogilvy North America, Executive Director of Brand Strategy at R/GA, and Managing Partner at Deloitte. He also spent almost a decade at independent creative shop Hal Riney & Partners, leading strategy and new business before the agency sold to Publicis.

Maleeny is known for his love of new business and compelling pitch narratives, as well as being a close collaborator with creatives, which makes sense since he's also an award-winning author of six novels and multiple short stories, several of which have been optioned for film. He is very active across the agency community, currently serving on the board of directors for the 4A's and is a former judge for both the Effies and Jay Chiat Awards. Last year he was named one of the ANA's Talent Champions, and for almost a decade he has been a mentor with Women in Power, the 92NY's cross-industry fellowship.

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD ) is a global marketing experience company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad uses its suite of media, creative and production solutions to streamline the complexities of marketing and remove friction from wherever it occurs in the marketing journey. Quad tailors its uniquely flexible, scalable and connected solutions to clients' objectives, driving cost efficiencies, improving speed to market, strengthening marketing effectiveness, and delivering value on client investments.

Quad employs approximately 13,000 people in 14 countries and serves approximately 2,700 clients including industry leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals, with a particular focus on commerce, including retail, consumer packaged goods, and direct-to-consumer; financial services; and health. Quad is ranked among the largest agency companies in the U.S. by Ad Age, buoyed by its full-service Rise media agency and Betty

creative agency. Quad is also one of the largest commercial printers in North America, according to Printing Impressions.

For more information about Quad, including its commitment to ongoing innovation, culture and sustainable impact, visit quad .

Media Contacts

Lynsey Lamoureux

Senior Account Executive, Powell Communications

210-819-1730

[email protected]

Claire Ho

Director of Corporate Communications, Quad

414-566-2955

[email protected]

SOURCE Quad

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED