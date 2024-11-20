Russians Execute Five More Ukrainian Pows In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have allegedly executed five more Ukrainian prisoners of war on the Pokrovsk axis.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office reported this via , according to Ukrinform.

The reported war crime occurred on November 10 near the village of Novodmytrivka in the Donetsk region. Operational data indicates that Russian captured two Ukrainian defenders during an assault on Ukrainian fortifications. The captives were forced to undress and marched through a forest at gunpoint, where they were subsequently executed.

Ukraine investigating 49 cases of Russians killing 124 surrendering Ukrainian soldiers

Additionally, reports are being verified regarding the execution of three wounded Ukrainian defenders by Russian forces in the same area.

The Prosecutor General's Office stressed that the execution of POWs is a severe international crime and a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions.

Law enforcement authorities have initiated criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, addressing violations of the laws and customs of war resulting in death. The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the incident.

It was reported on November 5 that six Ukrainian soldiers captured by Russian forces were executed in the Pokrovsk sector.