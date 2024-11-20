Putin Must Be Forced Into Peace Sybiha

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kremlin dictator Vladimir has made it clear that he wants war and continues to use the language of ultimatums, so he must forced into peace, rather than asked to do so.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha stated this during a joint press with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna on Wednesday.

"Russia continues its brutal on Ukraine's system, and the latest such attack was one of the largest. Russian missiles were even aimed at facilities in our nuclear system. This is important to emphasize, as this created a real risk of a nuclear incident. In such cases, distance means nothing, it really creates a threat of a nuclear incident when the facilities of our nuclear energy system become the target," he said.

According to Sybiha, this latest massive Russian air strike was "Putin's real answer to everyone who recently visited him and called him."

"Putin has made it clear that he wants war and continues to speak the language of ultimatums. We must force him into peace, rather than ask him about this," he said.

He noted that Russia is deliberately escalating, involving North Korean troops, but also using energy as a weapon, including outside Ukraine.

"Austria felt this directly a few days ago [after Gazprom halted gas supplies to Austria's OMV], but our common task is to resist pressure and blackmail. The same applies to Russian nuclear blackmail, changes in nuclear doctrine and recent threats that should be viewed as blackmail. Russia has repeatedly used this tactic to intimidate Ukraine, Europe and the world. We must remain steadfast and not succumb to fear," Sybiha said.

He also thanked Austria for its support for international law and President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula, as well as humanitarian and financial assistance to Ukraine.

He expressed hope that the next federal government in Austria "will continue the constructive dialogue for the benefit of our peoples."

"I thank the minister and all Austrians for proving that neutrality does not mean indifference," Sybiha concluded.