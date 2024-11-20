LATLC's 9Th Annual 'Comfort & Joy' Event Brings Holiday Cheer To LA Families In Need A True 'Miracle On 34Th Street'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities

Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities hosting their ninth annual "Comfort & Joy" event for Los Angeles families in need

Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities partnered with the Los Angeles Department's Newton Division, Los Angeles Fire Department, and St. Patrick's Church to help with their "Comfort & Joy" event

A Volunteer from Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities with Lovey enjoying LATLC's "Comfort & Joy" event

All of Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities excited to celebrate LATLC's ninth annual "Comfort & Joy" event

LATLC's 9th Annual“Comfort & Joy” Event Brings Holiday Cheer and Vital Support to Over 500 Los Angeles Families in Need

- Bradley Wallace, top trial attorney and 2024 LATLC PresidentLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This December, the Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities (LATLC) is set to bring its ninth annual“Comfort & Joy” event to the heart of Los Angeles. Taking place on East 34th Street, this celebration offers more than 500 families in need a joyful day of holiday festivities, resources, and lasting memories. A cornerstone of LATLC's charitable efforts,“Comfort & Joy” transforms the street into a winter wonderland, where holiday cheer and community spirit come together to make a meaningful impact.Each year, "Comfort & Joy" brings holiday excitement to children through themed activity areas like "Lovey's Workshop," where they can select toys, including a few donated by partners such as Mattel and Target. This year, a lot of exciting developments are underway! SPOT Physical Therapy has launched a major toy drive for LATLC, rallying support from prominent plaintiff law firms in Los Angeles with the ambitious goal of nearly doubling the number of toys provided in previous years. Combined with more than $50,000 raised for toys and groceries this year, the event promises to be more special than ever. In total, more than 2,000 toys will be either purchased or donated to ensure a memorable experience for every child. Families can also enjoy the new "Lovey's Library," offering books for all ages, and the "Festival of Lights," which adds an extra sparkle to the day. As part of the expanded festivities, children can create holiday crafts at Grinch's Goodies and pick up treats at "Lovey's Land of Sweets."One of the event's highlights will be Santa and Mrs. Claus's grand entrance, arriving with a motorcade of luxury“reindeer” cars escorted by LAPD motorcycles and helicopters. The festive atmosphere, brought to life with life-sized nutcrackers, candy-themed decorations, and props from Custom Prop Rentals, all thoughtfully selected to enhance the holiday experience, ensures a holiday spectacle reminiscent of a true“Miracle on 34th Street.”LATLC's commitment to helping families goes beyond holiday cheer, as each attending family will also receive bags of groceries and essential household items. This impactful event wouldn't be possible without the vital support of LATLC's community partners, including the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Newton Division, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), and the City of Los Angeles, who come together to make a tangible difference in the lives of families facing financial challenges.Bradley Wallace, top trial attorney and 2024 LATLC President, emphasized the importance of the event:“Every year, 'Comfort & Joy' allows us to go beyond just providing holiday gifts-we're creating a space where families can feel celebrated, supported, and connected to their community. This event is about more than just holiday cheer; it's about showing up for our neighbors and spreading compassion. Seeing the smiles and joy it brings to children and families is truly heartwarming and reminds us of the power of giving back.”About Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities (LATLC):Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities (LATLC) was founded in 2006 by seven plaintiff personal injury attorneys whose mission was to make a tangible, positive difference in the community through financial support and volunteer service. Today, LATLC focuses on education, children, survivors of abuse, persons with disabilities, and homelessness. Since its launch, the LATLC has grown to more than 3,000 supporters, provided more than $5 million in grants and goods, and volunteered over 6000 hours.For more, visit our website .

