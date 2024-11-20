AI Role In Jordan's Sustainable Development Conference Launches

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra) -Her Highness Princess Rajwa Bint Ali on Wednesday attended the launching ceremony of the Jordan International on the Role of Artificial Intelligence in Sustainable Development, in the presence of the Director of Academy of Enlightened Minds/ Conference Chairwoman, Sharifeh Bodour bint Abdul-Ilah.Addressing the inaugural session, Sharifeh Bodour said the first annual edition, which was held last year, tackled the topic of national sectoral partnerships within the official Jordan's Artificial Intelligence Strategy and Implementation Plan of 2023-2027.Sharifeh Bodour noted outcomes of the 1st conference reinforced the need to expand Jordan's sectoral partnerships to enrich and sustain this annually held event.Meanwhile, she added that this year's edition coincides with a "high degree of optimism and confidence" to carry out concepts of the Kingdom's economic reform and sustainable development, by employing "efficient" tools, primarily artificial intelligence."AI requires studying and designing smart systems that align with Jordan's development environment, and taking measures that enhance their chances of success and reduce their risks, which is our goal," she pointed out.Sharifeh Bodour added: "We aspire to be pioneers in building true sectoral partnerships that contribute to employing AI to ensure the sustainability of the Kingdom's reform and development approach."The two-day conference, she noted, will address 8 main axes for employing AI and its technologies in achieving sustainable economic development.Concluding the conference, she said a specialized paper will be drafted on the findings of the research and discussions, which will then be submitted to the government, Lower House of Representatives, Senate, various universities, and research centers, aimed to launch a "true" partnership among Jordan's various sectors and authorities and promote sustainable health and economic reform.