Permanent Representative Of Qatar To UN Meets UN Special Coordinator For Middle East Peace Process

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani met with the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process HE Tor Wennesland at the Permanent Mission headquarters in New York.

The meeting dealt with discussing the latest developments in the Middle-East, particularly the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

The two sides stressed during the meeting the importance of ending the escalation, adhering to international humanitarian law, and also stressed the importance of having the international community intensify its efforts in supporting peace efforts and the enhancement of stability in the region.