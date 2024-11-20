One Hacienda Pinilla Introduces A New Era Of Exclusive Living In Costa Rica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Grupo Roble & 2Costa Rica launch the development of 51 premium lots

- Todd Cutter, Co-Founder of 2Costa Rica Real Estate. AVELLANAS, COSTA RICA, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 2Costa Rica Real Estate , a premier real estate agency specializing in luxury properties across Costa Rica, announces the launch of One Hacienda Pinilla , an ultra-luxury oceanside community nestled within the renowned Hacienda Pinilla resort in Guanacaste, Costa Rica. Hacienda Pinilla is a massive resort community, originally an old ranch, that has maintained its authentic feel despite its high-end living and lifestyle. This coveted, 4,500-acre gated community boasts three miles of pristine beachfront, a world-class golf course, a beach club, and an abundance of outdoor adventure opportunities such as mountain biking, horseback riding trails, and pickleball courts. Grupo Roble, one of the most successful real estate developers in the Americas, is the developer of this property.“This new community is poised to set a new standard in luxury living, blending upscale amenities with the natural beauty of the area. One Hacienda Pinilla elevates this luxurious lifestyle to a whole new level,” said Todd Cutter, Co-Founder of 2Costa Rica Real Estate.One Hacienda Pinilla's essence goes beyond luxury, into the realm of exclusivity. The development will feature 51 premium lots, making it a truly elite community within Hacienda Pinilla. Expert top-tier US firms in architecture, lighting design, and landscape, are all contributing to the community's refined atmosphere, up to the highest standards of world-class comfort.A standout feature of One Hacienda Pinilla is the exclusive One Membership. This unique offering allows homeowners, their immediate family, and even friends and extended family to enjoy the distinguished amenities of the JW Marriott. Membership includes the use of the restaurants, the beach club, towel service and the waiter service, as well as discounts of up to 20% at the hotel and multiple restaurants, use of hotel facilities, discount rates for events, catering services, housekeeping, and more.Unlike many other resorts in the area, One Hacienda Pinilla combines the feeling of lavishness with authenticity. On a typical day, you will encounter cows crossing the roads, monkeys hanging underneath branches and swinging between trees, and a myriad of exotic tropical birds flying over the Guanacaste blue skies. This rustic charm embodies the down-to-earth essence of“pura vida”.This new oceanside community, situated directly adjacent to the JW Marriott, is set to be Hacienda Pinilla's most exclusive. Its state-of-the-art infrastructure, cutting-edge architecture, and exquisite landscape design, all contribute to a remarkable first impression. The entrance feature alone sets the tone for the uniqueness of its amenities, which in contrast to other resort communities, are entirely private. This ensures residents have access to top-tier facilities right at their doorstep. Some of the highlights include a wellness center, a fully equipped gym, a resort-style pool, lush garden areas, a playground, and a lounge area.One Hacienda Pinilla offers easy access to the beach, whether by foot or via golf cart to the nearby 160-acre Beach Club, which features an ocean-front fitness center, spa, pool, bar, restaurants, beach volleyball courts, and stables, are part of the opportunities that come by being a resident there.To learn more about the development of One Hacienda Pinilla, visit:About 2Costa Rica Real Estate2Costa Rica Real Estate is a premier real estate agency specializing in luxury properties across Costa Rica. With a deep understanding of the local market and a commitment to exceptional service, we help clients find their dream homes in paradise. With over 20 years of excellence as a calling card, 2Costa Rica Real Estate's standing within the region has been acknowledged internationally, having been part of the Exclusive Board of Regents of Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate for 15 years, and being a Founding Member of the exclusive REALM community.About Grupo RobleGrupo Roble is a powerful and wealthy real estate developer with a stellar reputation for luxury and success. They have developed countless notable projects, including the five-star JW Marriott at Hacienda Pinilla, the JW Marriott and Marriott in Bogota, Colombia, and the Intercontinental Hotel in San Jose, Costa Rica. Their expertise and commitment to excellence are evident in every project they undertake, including One Hacienda, which looks to set a new standard for luxury living in Costa Rica.

Audie Chamberlain

Lion & Orb

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.