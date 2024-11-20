Celebrating the power of community and opening the space for bold spirits to create and inspire together.

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today,

DELEÓN Tequila is launching its new campaign "Bold Spirits, Rise"

celebrating those who embrace their creative drive (or spirit) and inspire others to do the same. Through the "Bold Spirits, Rise" platform, DELEÓN will open doors – giving rising talent a space to connect, collaborate, and showcase their creativity on the main stage through music and dance. With dedicated resources, DELEÓN will offer the tools and room needed for emerging artists to rise and continue to impact and inspire culture.

DELEÓN Tequila Unveils Its New Campaign and Brand Platform,“Bold Spirits, Rise”

DELEÓN Reposado on the rocks with grapes

The campaign launches with a visual showcase of work brought together by a curated lineup of creative visionaries, each a symbol of the "Bold Spirits, Rise" ethos. A true collaboration, choreographer Shay

Latukolan, recognized for his distinctive approach to movement, joins forces with unconventional filmmaker Ben Strebel, celebrated for his bold visual storytelling, to create a film and sequence that brings the power of flow and movement to life. With a background in dance and music, photographer Kanya Iwana, captures the emotions of movement in striking, dreamlike visuals that truly reflect DELEÓN's spirit. Together, these artists craft a powerful narrative that embodies the essence of boldness and creativity.

"Drawing inspiration from the excitement of opening a bottle of DELEÓN, I envisioned a circular flow of movement to symbolize how one bold choice can spark a chain reaction for everyone," says Shay Latukolan . "Collaborating on 'Bold Spirits, Rise' with DELEÓN empowered me to express how one bold movement can spark something powerful and foster a collective community to have an elevated experience from dance to tequila."

"'Bold Spirits, Rise' is all about celebrating the magic moments that happen when you live with authenticity and confidence," says Ari Anderman, DELEÓN Tequila Brand Director at Diageo North America. "At DELEÓN, we believe in creating the space to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary, just as our tequila elevates everyday moments. This campaign was created with, and in tribute to, those who aren't afraid to stand out, who lead with inspiring boldness, and encourage others to do the same."

The campaign, created by New York-based Creative Solutions Company, Translation , features a lively collection of video spots and striking visuals that will be displayed across digital and social media channels as well as out-of-home (OOH) platforms.

The DELEÓN portfolio-featuring Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo-captures the essence of craftsmanship, drawing inspiration from the artistry of French luxury winemaking. Its bold, modern, and award-winning bottle design mirrors the smooth yet dynamic nature of the liquid inside. DELEÓN sets itself apart by aging its Reposado and Añejo in a unique combination of American Oak barrels and French Oak wine casks, allowing the tequila to flow seamlessly between the rich flavors of both worlds. The result is a spirit with a smooth, balanced character, layered with complexity and depth. Whether you're savoring the crisp notes of DELEÓN Blanco in a cocktail, the rich, complexity of Reposado (aged for at least four months), or the elegant, refined depth of Añejo (aged for over a year), each bottle transforms moments into vibrant celebrations, where bold spirits takes center stage.

Join the movement and follow the conversation on Instagram as DELEÓN creates spaces for bold spirits to rise across the country with inspired celebrations.

About DELEÓN Tequila:

At the forefront of luxury since it was first introduced to the world in 2009, DELEÓN Tequila was always ahead of its time with its elevated standard of aging and its bold, sleek design.

Only our finest, fully matured, 100% blue weber agave goes into our Tequila, and an ambitious, longer fermentation process allows the agave nectar to fully capture all the flavor of the Jalisco region.

And an unconventional aging process: While most tequila brands age their tequila in American Oak casks, DELEÓN takes it a step further. For our Reposado and Añejo variants, we combine the bold American Oak and French wine casks to achieve the smoothness, balanced character, and nuanced complexity of DELEÓN tequila.

This is Tequila redefined-more than just a spirit, DELEÓN Tequila offers an unparalleled tasting experience that transcends boundaries. Imbued with a refined liquid elegance perfected through a blend of traditional and innovative processes, every sip of DELEÓN Tequila invites you to taste the difference. Whether enjoyed neat or as the centerpiece of a meticulously crafted cocktail, DELEÓN Tequila embodies the essence of luxury and sophistication. For more about the exceptional tequila, information visit: and .

Credits:

Creative: Translation

Choreography: Shay Latukolan

Music: Obongjayar

Director: Ben Strebel, Biscuit Filmworks

Photography: Kanya Iwana, De La Revolucion

Production: Biscuit Filmworks

Edit: Cabin Editorial

Color: Electric Theatre Collective

VFX/ Finishing: Shepherd VFX

Sound Design/Mix: Sonic Union

About DIAGEO:

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DELEÓN Tequila and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource,

, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Media Contact:

HUNTER | [email protected]

DIAGEO | [email protected]



SOURCE DELEÓN Tequila

