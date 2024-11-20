CAMPUS TECHNOLOGY AND THE JOURNAL ANNOUNCE 2024 PRODUCT OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNERS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Campus technology and THE Journal are excited to announce the winners of their 2024 Product of the Year award programs.
WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Campus Technology
, the brand focused on empowering the world of higher education, and THE Journal , dedicated to transforming K-12 education through technology, both a part of Converge360, a division of 1105 Media, are excited to announce the winners of their 2024 Product of the Year award programs.
The award programs honor the outstanding product development achievements of manufacturers and suppliers whose products or services are considered particularly noteworthy in the transformation of education technology.
This year, 13 brands are being recognized by Campus Technology and 17 by THE Journal.
"Our 2024 Product Award winners are being recognized for their vital contributions to enhancing teaching, learning, and administration in the education field," said Rhea Kelly, editor-in-chief of Campus Technology and THE Journal. "Congratulations to the outstanding products and solutions that have made a remarkable difference this year."
2024 Winners
Adaptive/Personalized Learning Tool (Campus Technology award)
Platinum: Study's free, AI-enabled Praxis Core Prep, Study
Adaptive/Personalized Learning Tool (THE Journal award)
Platinum: IXL platform, IXL Learning
Gold: Study's free, AI-enabled Praxis Core Prep, Study
Silver: Vocabulary, IXL Learning
AI-Based Chatbot Tool (Campus Technology award)
Platinum: AI Chatbot, Pathify
AI-Based Tool (Other) (Campus Technology award)
Platinum: AI Conversation Tool - Blackboard by Anthology, Anthology
AI-Based Tool for Physical Security (Campus Technology award)
Platinum: Oosto Protect, Oosto
AI-Based Tool for Tutoring (Campus Technology award)
Platinum: AI for Learning from The Princeton Review and Tutor, The Princeton Review and Tutor
AI-Based Tool for Tutoring (THE Journal award)
Platinum: AI for Learning from The Princeton Review and Tutor, The Princeton Review and Tutor
Assessment (THE Journal award)
Platinum: Mastery Connect, Instructure
Career Prep (Campus Technology award)
Platinum: Gale Presents: Peterson's Test and Career Prep, Gale, part of Cengage Group
Career Prep (THE Journal award)
Platinum: iCEV's Comprehensive Solution, iCEV
Gold: Gale Presents: Peterson's Test and Career Prep, Gale, part of Cengage Group
Classroom Audio Distribution/Sound Enhancement (THE Journal award)
Platinum: Lightspeed Cascadia, Lightspeed Technologies
Classroom Presentation Tool – Hardware (THE Journal award)
Platinum: Logitech Spotlight, Logitech
Gold: Vivi, Vivi
Curriculum/Lesson Planning Platform (THE Journal award)
Platinum: Gale In Context: For Educators, Gale, part of Cengage Group
Cybersecurity Risk Management (Campus Technology award)
Platinum: FortifyData Automated Cyber Risk Management Platform, FortifyData
Cybersecurity Risk Management (THE Journal award)
Platinum: FortifyData Automated Cyber Risk Management Platform, FortifyData
Digital Curriculum (THE Journal award)
Platinum: Gale In Context: For Educators, Gale, part of Cengage Group
Digital Library Tool (Campus Technology award)
Platinum: Gale Digital Scholar Lab, Gale, part of Cengage Group
Gold (tie): Gale Literature Resource Center, Gale, part of Cengage Group
Gold (tie): Gale Research Complete, Gale, part of Cengage Group
Digital Signage (THE Journal award)
Platinum: Vivi, Vivi
Emergency Notification System (THE Journal award)
Platinum: Vivi,Vivi
Event Management Platform (THE Journal award)
Platinum: iiQ Events, Incident IQ
Help Desk (THE Journal award)
Platinum: Incident IQ, Incident IQ
Interactive Projector (THE Journal award)
Platinum: Logitech Reach, Logitech
Language Learning Program (THE Journal award)
Platinum: Rosetta Stone, IXL Learning
Learning Management Systems & E-Learning Platforms (Campus Technology award)
Platinum: Canvas, Instructure
Gold: Adobe Connect 12, Adobe
Learning Management Systems & E-Learning Platforms (THE Journal award)
Platinum: Canvas, Instructure
Gold: Adobe Connect 12, Adobe
Math Program (THE Journal award)
Platinum: IXL Math, IXL Learning
Mobile AV Solution (THE Journal award)
Platinum: Epson ELPCS01 Mobile Projector Cart, Epson
Projector: Standard-Throw (Campus Technology award)
Platinum: Epson EB-PQ2010B 4K projector, Epson
Reading Program (THE Journal award)
Platinum: IXL Language Arts, IXL Learning
Remote/Distance Learning Platform (Campus Technology award)
Platinum: Adobe Connect 12, Adobe
Gold: On-Demand Tutoring from Tutor, The Princeton Review and Tutor
Remote/Distance Learning Platform (THE Journal award)
Platinum: Adobe Connect 12, Adobe
Gold: On-Demand and High-Dosage Tutoring from Tutor and The Princeton Review, The Princeton Review and Tutor
STEM/STEAM App (THE Journal award)
Platinum: Vernier Video Analysis®, Vernier Science Education
Student Success/Retention (Campus Technology award)
Platinum: Anthology Engage, Anthology
Training/Professional Development (Campus Technology award)
Platinum: Adobe Connect 12, Adobe
Training/Professional Development (THE Journal award)
Platinum: Adobe Connect 12, Adobe
Video/Web Conferencing Hardware (Camera) (Campus Technology award)
Platinum: Logitech Rally Bar, Logitech
Virtual/Augmented Reality Headset or Hardware System (THE Journal award)
Platinum: ClassVR from Avantis Education, Avantis Education (ClassVR)
Web Security (Campus Technology award)
Platinum: Content Filter, ManagedMethods
Web Security (THE Journal award)
Platinum: Content Filter, ManagedMethods
Wired/Wireless LAN (Campus Technology award)
Platinum: Nile Access Service, Nile
Wired/Wireless LAN (THE Journal award)
Platinum: Nile Access Service, Nile
Information on the 2025 Campus Technology/THE Journal Product of the Year awards will be available in late 2025.
