Alpine Power Systems Acquires Wilson Engineered Systems, Inc.

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Power Systems, a national leader in power solutions, is pleased to announce that they have acquired selected assets of Wilson Engineered Systems, Inc., a premier critical power solutions provider headquartered in Florida. This strategic acquisition, Alpine's 27th to date, strengthens the company's presence across the Southeastern United States and enhances its ability to serve critical infrastructure needs in the region.

Founded in 1992 by industry veteran Thomas Wilson, PE, Wilson Engineered Systems, Inc. has built a distinguished reputation for delivering reliable, customized battery, power, and UPS solutions for the healthcare, data center, and utility industries. The company's expertise and long-standing relationships have established it as a trusted name throughout the Southeast.

Tom Wilson, PE, Founder of Wilson Engineered Systems, Inc., expressed optimism about joining forces with Alpine Power Systems: "Over the past three decades, we have been committed to providing top-tier power solutions and support. Joining Alpine Power Systems allows us to expand that mission further and serve with even greater resources and expertise. I'm confident that our team and customers will greatly benefit from Alpine's extensive industry knowledge and nationwide presence."

Jon Centella, Alpine's Vice President of Critical Power Sales, added, "This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our strategy to strengthen Alpine's reach in the Southeast. Wilson Engineered Systems brings a legacy of reliable solutions that align perfectly with Alpine's standards of excellence. Together, we're excited to deliver unmatched power solutions and continue our commitment to customer satisfaction."

With this acquisition, Alpine Power Systems continues to reinforce its position as a comprehensive provider of power solutions. The addition of Wilson Engineered Systems, Inc. and its experienced team will play a key role in Alpine's goal to further support critical infrastructure needs across the Southeast.

About Alpine Power Systems

Alpine Power Systems, established in 1963, is an independent B2B global solution provider specializing in critical power, telecom, cable, and motive power solutions. Alpine has expanded its operations to become one of the largest independent organizations in their industry. Alpine is a dynamic and growing family business supplying numerous Fortune 1000 Companies. Alpine Power Systems is ISO 9001 Quality, 14001 Environmental, and 45001 Health & Safety Certified.

