Terranova Capital Equities Announces Three Transactions Totaling $45 Million

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraNova Capital Equities, (TerraNova), a leading advisory firm, is pleased to announce that its Structure Finance Group acted as sole advisor on three recent transactions:

TerraNova Structured Finance Group acted as the sole advisor to Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR ) on a $20 Million revolving credit facility.

This $20 million facility, collateralized by the Company's accounts receivable and inventory, will provide critical financing to support Danimer's continued growth, enhancing its position as a leader in the renewable plastics industry.

TerraNova Structured Finance Group acted as the sole advisor to Inuvo, Inc.

(NYSE American: INUV) on a $10 Million financing.

TerraNova acted as the sole advisor on a $10 Million financing for Inuvo, a

leading marketing technology provider. This new financing, arranged with SLR Digital, is aimed at supporting Inuvo's continued growth and operations, accelerating the adoption of its

large language generative artificial intelligence, which enables audience discovery and targeting for its clients without consumer tracking.

TerraNova Structured Finance Group acted as sole placement agent for a $15 Million lender finance facility for Flow Capital Corp.

This lender finance facility provides Flow Capital with additional capacity for their successful venture debt portfolio.

Acting as sole placement agent, TerraNova was able to source cost effective financing, while maintaining generous leverage for our client.

"I am very proud of what John Burns, head of our ABL effort, has accomplished over the past few months" stated Todd Coffin, Senior Managing Director of TerraNova, "He has increased both the volume and quality of financings being completed for TerraNova's clients in the ABL sector."

"Our focus on public companies, as well as private companies with quality reporting, along with our continual refinement of our underwriting standards has generated broader options for our clients and faster growth for TerraNova in the ABL sector", stated John Burns, Director of the ABL program.

About TerraNova Structured Finance:

TerraNova's Structured Finance Group focuses on debt financing and capital structure advice for middle market companies requiring refinancing, growth capital, lines of credit and structured and flexible debt facilities.

The bankers in the Structured Finance Group have decades of experience in financing middle market transactions, providing debt structures that meet the needs and pricing requirements of their clients in a timely manner. For further information, please visit our website: .

CONTACT: John Burns, [email protected]

SOURCE TerraNova Capital Equities, Inc.

