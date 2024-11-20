Young Author Debuts Christmas Book, Inspiring Healing And New Holiday Traditions For Years To Come

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

My Christmas Blanket, by Eliana Grace

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- At just nine years old, Eliana Grace has crafted a heartwarming Christmas story that embodies the true spirit of giving and compassion-a tale destined to become a cherished Christmas story tradition for families everywhere. Her debut children's book, My Christmas Blanket, tells the story of Eli-Ana, a young girl who lives in a barn with her animals and her loyal dog, Bingo. On the first Christmas Eve, Eli-Ana encounters Mary and Joseph as they search for shelter in the snow. What unfolds is a beautiful act of kindness when Eli-Ana offers the first“Christmas blanket” to the newborn Jesus, creating the story that captures the spirit of the season. This touching story is one that parents and grandparents will want to share year after year, setting the perfect tone of generosity and love for the Christmas season.In collaboration with Eliana Grace and her heartwarming new book, My Christmas Blanket, Minky Couture has designed a special blanket that brings the story's warmth and love to life. This unique partnership invites families to create a cherished tradition-snuggling up together while sharing a Christmas story. It's a meaningful way to add extra magic to the holiday season and create lasting memories for years to come.Inspiration Behind the BookEliana's empathy sparked the creation of My Christmas Blanket. Last Christmas season, she wondered about the stable where Jesus was born and hoped he was warm. Her love of storytelling and desire to encourage kindness toward those in need came together in this heartfelt tale. Through her book, Eliana Grace hopes to inspire readers to remember the less fortunate during the holidays, share the love of Christ, and promote healing through acts of charity in a world that has faced division this year.Giving Back to OthersDriven by her passion for helping others and the message in her book, Eliana has chosen to donate 10% of My Christmas Blanket's proceeds to provide school lunches for children in need. Inspired by friends with single parents who work tirelessly to make ends meet, Eliana hopes her book will make a meaningful impact in their lives. She envisions My Christmas Blanket not only supporting physical needs but also offering emotional comfort, reminding readers how acts of charity can renew the spirit and bring healing to a world that has experienced much turmoil this year.Availability and PurchaseMy Christmas Blanket is now available for purchase at MyChristmasBlanketBook . Families can enjoy this timeless story, woven with Christlike themes of love and generosity, $19.00 for a hardcover copy. Blanket, book, ornament combos are also available on the site. Adding to the magic, Eliana has written a catchy song about the story, which she performs with her own dog, Bingo. This delightful tune is sure to captivate both children and adults, complementing the book as it becomes a cherished family tradition for the Christmas season.About My Christmas Blanket and My BFF Book ClubMy Christmas Blanket is the first in a series by My BFF Book Club, a publisher committed to creating books that strengthen family bonds and share the spirit of Christmas with generations. The story's themes of kindness, compassion, and giving are woven into each page, making it a perfect holiday read for families looking to create lasting memories together.For more information, visit MyChristmasBlanketBook and join the celebration of giving this holiday season with My Christmas Blanket.

Natalie Mollinet

Mollinet PR

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.