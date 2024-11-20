UK – Guatemala Discussed Shared Priorities At COP29

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

The UK Special Representative for Climate, Rachel Kyte, met with the Guatemalan delegation attending the climate negotiations at COP29.

LONDON / GUATEMALA – The Guatemalan vice of environment, Edwin Castellanos and Guatemala's Climate Change Special Envoy, ambassador Rita Mishaan, met with special representative Kyte on 20 November.

According to the British Embassy Guatemala City:“They discussed several issues, ranging from the urgency of addressing climate financing to recognize adaptation to climate change as an immediate need. Special Representative Kyte stressed that the UK is committed to mobilising the financing to protect people and drive greener growth.”

Special Representative Kyte's role is to increase high-level international diplomatic engagement on climate and clean energy, thereby enhancing the UK's international leadership.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Guatemala on environmental issues as COP29 draws to a close and beyond the conference.”

The 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, more commonly known as COP29, is the 29th United Nations Climate Change conference. COP29 is being held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from 11 to 22 November 2024.

