Occupation Air Strikes On Syria Kill 36 People -- SANA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Syrian authorities declared on Wednesday that 36 people died and 50 others receives injuries in air by the Israeli on the ancient town of Tadmor (Palmyra).

The official Syrian news agency, SANA, said on X website that the region of Al-Tanaf was targeted with the occupation bombing around noon time. The offensive targeted a number of buildings in the desert region.

SANA, citing a military source, said the attacks killed 36 people, wounded 50 others and inflicted wide scale damage in buildings and surrounding locations.

The Israeli occupation has been launching such attacks on Syria for years. (end)

amn









MENAFN20112024000071011013ID1108907037